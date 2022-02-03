Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 2022

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14-18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. JWX 22 was supported by elements of III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. 7th Fleet, U.S. Air Force 18th Wing, U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 04:06
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 2022, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    18th Wing
    1st Special Force Group (Airborne)
    Force Design 2030
    JWX22

