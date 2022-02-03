Jungle Warfare Exercise 2022

U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14-18, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. JWX 22 was supported by elements of III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. 7th Fleet, U.S. Air Force 18th Wing, U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|03.02.2022
|03.02.2022 04:06
|Video Productions
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
