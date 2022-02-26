Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, train with members of the 112th Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army, on the M1129 Stryker mortar systems as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 01:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833037
|VIRIN:
|220226-M-LN574-0101
|Filename:
|DOD_108838355
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cobra Gold 22 brings Stryker Mortar system to Thailand, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT