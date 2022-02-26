Stray 59 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military forces fly out on the yearly Stray 59 memorial flight on Kadena Air Base Japan, Feb. 26, 2022. The Stray 59 memorial flight has been flown every year in memory of the lives lost on the original flight in 1981. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)