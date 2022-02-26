Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stray 59 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military forces fly out on the yearly Stray 59 memorial flight on Kadena Air Base Japan, Feb. 26, 2022. The Stray 59 memorial flight has been flown every year in memory of the lives lost on the original flight in 1981. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 00:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 833033
    VIRIN: 220226-F-EM877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108838328
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stray 59 2022, by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    Stray 59
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT