U.S. military forces fly out on the yearly Stray 59 memorial flight on Kadena Air Base Japan, Feb. 26, 2022. The Stray 59 memorial flight has been flown every year in memory of the lives lost on the original flight in 1981. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 00:32
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|833033
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-EM877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108838328
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stray 59 2022, by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS
