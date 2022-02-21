Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th SFG(A) Special Forces Soldiers conduct pre-deployment training for Arctic Edge 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Special Forces conduct pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 2022. Arctic Edge 22 takes place February 28 – March 17 and is a U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. Alaskan Command serves as the host headquarters, planning and executing the multi-service exercise designed to provide high-quality and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant) (This video has been altered for security purposes.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833027
    VIRIN: 220221-A-YT230-134
    Filename: DOD_108838200
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SFG(A) Special Forces Soldiers conduct pre-deployment training for Arctic Edge 22, by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special operations
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOCNORTH
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT