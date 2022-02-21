10th SFG(A) Special Forces Soldiers conduct pre-deployment training for Arctic Edge 22

10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Special Forces conduct pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 2022. Arctic Edge 22 takes place February 28 – March 17 and is a U.S. Northern Command exercise scheduled every two years. Alaskan Command serves as the host headquarters, planning and executing the multi-service exercise designed to provide high-quality and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant) (This video has been altered for security purposes.)
|02.21.2022
|03.01.2022 21:07
|B-Roll
|833027
|220221-A-YT230-134
|DOD_108838200
|00:02:15
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|2
|2
