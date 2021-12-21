Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO General John Raymond Holiday Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Anderson 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    General John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, tours multiple Space Forces bases prior to the celebration of the Space Force's 2nd birthday on December 21st, 2021. The Space Force is marking this occasion by celebrating its ability to tackle the most challenging and technical problems with its best and brightest minds across the nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833013
    VIRIN: 211221-F-NN690-781
    Filename: DOD_108837750
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO General John Raymond Holiday Tour, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space
    CSO
    Space Force
    Space Operation
    Chief of Space Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT