General John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, tours multiple Space Forces bases prior to the celebration of the Space Force's 2nd birthday on December 21st, 2021. The Space Force is marking this occasion by celebrating its ability to tackle the most challenging and technical problems with its best and brightest minds across the nation.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833013
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-NN690-781
|Filename:
|DOD_108837750
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO General John Raymond Holiday Tour, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT