CSO General John Raymond Holiday Tour

General John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, tours multiple Space Forces bases prior to the celebration of the Space Force's 2nd birthday on December 21st, 2021. The Space Force is marking this occasion by celebrating its ability to tackle the most challenging and technical problems with its best and brightest minds across the nation.