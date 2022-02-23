video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club board on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2022. The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a U.S. Army organization for Noncommissioned Officers that exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Anthony Ford)