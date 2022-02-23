U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club board on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2022. The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a U.S. Army organization for Noncommissioned Officers that exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Anthony Ford)
