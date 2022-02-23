Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Army 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club board

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club board on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2022. The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a U.S. Army organization for Noncommissioned Officers that exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Anthony Ford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833010
    VIRIN: 220223-A-HS753-280
    Filename: DOD_108837650
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Army 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club board, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Board
    Audie Murphy
    3rd Infantry Division
    Marne
    SAMC

