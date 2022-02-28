Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d MAW Marine, Maj. Cory Jones, awarded Distinguished Flying Cross medal

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Servante Coba 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    An interview with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Cory T. Jones, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot with Fleet Replacement Detachment, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 28, 2022. Jones, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross medal for heroic actions taken to safely land his aircraft after a mid-air collision. Jones’ piloting skills and timely decisions during the most critical moments of the 12 minutes from mid-air impact to landing are the reasons the entire aircrew were able to walk off the aircraft and are alive today. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Servante R. Coba)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 15:47
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MAW Marine, Maj. Cory Jones, awarded Distinguished Flying Cross medal, by Sgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    pilot
    2nd MAW
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Super Hercules

