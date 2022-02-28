2d MAW Marine, Maj. Cory Jones, awarded Distinguished Flying Cross medal

An interview with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Cory T. Jones, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot with Fleet Replacement Detachment, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 28, 2022. Jones, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross medal for heroic actions taken to safely land his aircraft after a mid-air collision. Jones’ piloting skills and timely decisions during the most critical moments of the 12 minutes from mid-air impact to landing are the reasons the entire aircrew were able to walk off the aircraft and are alive today. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Servante R. Coba)
