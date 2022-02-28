Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Christopher Crary, the Far East District commander about the on going mission the District has in the the Republic of Korea, supporting the U.S. Army and Air Force, and the need for personnel to come and work for them.
Learn more at https://www.pof.usace.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 15:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832981
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-OI229-580
|Filename:
|DOD_108837242
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55 From the Field: Far East District Recruiting, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT