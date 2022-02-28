Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: Far East District Recruiting

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Christopher Crary, the Far East District commander about the on going mission the District has in the the Republic of Korea, supporting the U.S. Army and Air Force, and the need for personnel to come and work for them.

    Learn more at https://www.pof.usace.army.mil/

