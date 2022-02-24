Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Symposium

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Fort Stewart hosts Military Police and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Law Enforcement Symposium on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2022. The annual law enforcement symposium gave Fort Stewart’s military police and local law enforcement agencies an opportunity to train together and build a well-rounded law enforcement community with better communication and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832966
    VIRIN: 220224-A-FW799-317
    Filename: DOD_108837159
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MP
    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    ROTM

