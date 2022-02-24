Fort Stewart hosts Military Police and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Law Enforcement Symposium on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2022. The annual law enforcement symposium gave Fort Stewart’s military police and local law enforcement agencies an opportunity to train together and build a well-rounded law enforcement community with better communication and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832966
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-FW799-317
|Filename:
|DOD_108837159
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Symposium, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT