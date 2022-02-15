AFIMSC LinkedIn Page

Get LinkedIn with us as we continue to grow as an organization in support of the Air Force enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 15:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|832964
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108837141
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT