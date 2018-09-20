Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kristin Gwin, Walter Reed Social Worker Talks About What to Expect at Your First Appointment

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2018

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    You’ve reached out for help, you’ve found the right provider, now Kristin Gwin from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center shares what to expect at your first appointment.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2018
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832949
    VIRIN: 180920-O-AY809-658
    Filename: DOD_108837036
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    This work, Kristin Gwin, Walter Reed Social Worker Talks About What to Expect at Your First Appointment, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walter Reed

