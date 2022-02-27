Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts Haitian sail freighter, transfers to Bahamian authorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew spotted an overloaded Haitian sail freighter with 179 people aboard approximately 30 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 27, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832946
    VIRIN: 220227-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108836973
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts Haitian sail freighter, transfers to Bahamian authorities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air station clearwater
    Haitian
    c-130
    migrant interdiction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT