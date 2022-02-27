Coast Guard interdicts Haitian sail freighter, transfers to Bahamian authorities

An Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew spotted an overloaded Haitian sail freighter with 179 people aboard approximately 30 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 27, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832946
|VIRIN:
|220227-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108836973
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
