Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Day in Army History: Battle of 73 Easting-February 26, 1991

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Show archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the Battle of 73 Easting, February 25, 1991

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832940
    VIRIN: 220301-A-A4411-121
    PIN: 100257
    Filename: DOD_108836850
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Day in Army History: Battle of 73 Easting-February 26, 1991, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle
    Military History
    73 Easting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT