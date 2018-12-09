Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kristin Gwin, Walter Reed Social Worker Talks About Getting Help

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2018

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Kristin Gwin, a Social Worker at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center understands that getting help can be an intimidating process. She offers advice on how to get started by letting a professional know you want help.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2018
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832939
    VIRIN: 180912-O-AY809-590
    Filename: DOD_108836847
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    This work, Kristin Gwin, Walter Reed Social Worker Talks About Getting Help, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kristin Gwin

