Kristin Gwin, a Social Worker at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center understands that getting help can be an intimidating process. She offers advice on how to get started by letting a professional know you want help.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832939
|VIRIN:
|180912-O-AY809-590
|Filename:
|DOD_108836847
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kristin Gwin, Walter Reed Social Worker Talks About Getting Help, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
