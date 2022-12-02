Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shoot for the Stars

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Video by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Thornton competes in a shooting competition at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2022. Thornton has been competing in shooting competitions for two years. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832934
    VIRIN: 220301-F-KF582-1001
    Filename: DOD_108836818
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoot for the Stars, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Peterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Shooting
    Shooting Competition
    Space Force
    Space Delta 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT