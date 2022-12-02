U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Thornton competes in a shooting competition at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2022. Thornton has been competing in shooting competitions for two years. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 13:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832934
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-KF582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836818
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shoot for the Stars, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT