Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2017 MHSRS Man on the Street interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2018

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Military Health System Research Symposium August 20-23, 2018 interview with Major Rodney Hankins, COL Christian Cook, COL Jamie A. Blow PhD. BCE, Dr. Richard W Thomas, and James A Andrews, MS, PHD.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2018
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832930
    VIRIN: 180814-O-XH734-053
    Filename: DOD_108836765
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 MHSRS Man on the Street interviews, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health System Research Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT