Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2018 DHITS Navy Lt Cdr McLean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2018

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Interview with Navy Lt Cdr McLean at the 2018 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium, July 23-26, 2018

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2018
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832925
    VIRIN: 180725-O-XH734-945
    Filename: DOD_108836736
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2018 DHITS Navy Lt Cdr McLean, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Information Technology Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT