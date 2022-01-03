Nutrition Rainbow: Yellow

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832920" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Orange and yellow fruits and vegetables are very high in antioxidants, particularly carotenoids, which give them their beautiful yellow-orange hues. Carotenoids support intracellular communication and are precursors for Vitamin A synthesis, making them essential to a multitude of biological systems. Eating orange and yellow fruits and vegetables support our skin, vision, heart health, joints and bones, and overall immune system. Don’t discriminate, eat a rainbow and incorporate as many colors into your diet as you can.