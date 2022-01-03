Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nutrition Rainbow: Yellow

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Craig Barnstrom 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Orange and yellow fruits and vegetables are very high in antioxidants, particularly carotenoids, which give them their beautiful yellow-orange hues. Carotenoids support intracellular communication and are precursors for Vitamin A synthesis, making them essential to a multitude of biological systems. Eating orange and yellow fruits and vegetables support our skin, vision, heart health, joints and bones, and overall immune system. Don’t discriminate, eat a rainbow and incorporate as many colors into your diet as you can.

    This work, Nutrition Rainbow: Yellow, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

