Nutrition Rainbow: Yellow

Orange and yellow fruits and vegetables are very high in antioxidants, particularly carotenoids, which give them their beautiful yellow-orange hues. Carotenoids support intracellular communication and are precursors for Vitamin A synthesis, making them essential to a multitude of biological systems. Eating orange and yellow fruits and vegetables support our skin, vision, heart health, joints and bones, and overall immune system. Don’t discriminate, eat a rainbow and incorporate as many colors into your diet as you can.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 11:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832920
|VIRIN:
|220301-O-MT464-031
|Filename:
|DOD_108836698
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
