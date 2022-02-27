Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander, Sheppard AFB, visits Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, from Feb. 15, 2022 to Feb. 18, 2022. Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew visited Minot Air Force Base to familiarize himself with the strategic deterrence mission Minot's Airmen accomplish every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 11:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832904
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836649
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew's Visit to Minot AFB, by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT