    Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew's Visit to Minot AFB

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander, Sheppard AFB, visits Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, from Feb. 15, 2022 to Feb. 18, 2022. Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew visited Minot Air Force Base to familiarize himself with the strategic deterrence mission Minot's Airmen accomplish every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832904
    VIRIN: 220227-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_108836649
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew's Visit to Minot AFB, by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Dakota
    Minot AFB
    Team Minot
    82nd training wing
    Evan Lichtenhan
    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

