More US troops reinforce NATO Allies in Europe

More US Army troops have arrived in Germany.

Soldiers from the 1 st Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division left Fort Stewart, the United States, and arrived at Nuremberg International Airport in Germany on 28 February 2022. The soldiers will be based at Grafenwöhr Training Area in the German state of Bavaria, though US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has said they could be moved elsewhere in Europe if needed. In total, more than 7,000 troops were ordered to arrive in Germany in this most recent surge.



NATO has enhanced its defensive posture in the eastern part of the Alliance, with more land and air forces, and maritime assets across the NATO area from various Allies. According to the US Department of Defense, more than 12,000 troops have already been sent to Europe in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, augmenting the 80,000 US military service members already stationed in Europe.



On 25 February, NATO activated the NATO Response Force for the first time for defence purposes.



Footage includes shots of US soldiers disembarking a passenger jet and cargo being unloaded from a US Air Force transport aircraft.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS FROM THE 1 ST ARMOURED BRIGADE COMBAT

TEAM DEPLANING AT NUREMBERG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

(00:09) MEDIUM SHOT – US ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL JOSEPH HILBERT, COMMANDER, 7 TH

ARMY TRAINING COMMAND, GREETING SOLDIERS

(00:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS DEPLANING

(00:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONTRACTED AIRLINER CARRYING US TROOPS TAXIING TO PARKING

POSITION

(00:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AIR FORCE C-17 GLOBEMASTER III TAXIING TO PARKING POSITION

(01:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNLOADING CARGO FROM C-17