French troops arrive in Romania

The first of many French forces have arrived in Romania as part of the NATO Response Force (NRF).



The soldiers, part of the French Army’s Chasseurs alpins unit (“Alpine Hunters”) arrived at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport on 28 February 2022. They are part of the NRF, which is being deployed to the eastern part of the Alliance in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The NRF ensures that the Alliance continues to have the speed, responsiveness and capability to defend NATO territory and populations.



On 25 February, the North Atlantic Council activated the NRF for the first time for defensive purposes.



Footage includes shots of transport aircraft arriving in Romania and French soldiers disembarking.



(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH AIR FORCE C-130 HERCULES TRANSPORT AIRCRAFT LANDING IN ROMANIA

(00:12) MEDIUM SHOT – ANTONOV HEAVY-LIFT AIRCRAFT LANDING IN ROMANIA

(00:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNLOADING FRENCH AIR FORCE HERCULES

(00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH TROOPS STANDING ON THE RAMP OF ANTONOV

(00:45) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH TROOPS DISEMBARKING HERCULES

(00:50) VARIOUS FRENCH – FRENCH ARMY LIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLES UNLOADING OFF ANTONOV