    91st Air Refueling Squadron flies over Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, fly over Tampa Bay, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. The 91st ARS support rapid air mobility anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832900
    VIRIN: 220227-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_108836642
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st Air Refueling Squadron flies over Tampa Bay, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Flyover
    Tampa
    St. Petersburg
    91st ARS
    6th ARW

