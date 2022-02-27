U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, fly over Tampa Bay, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. The 91st ARS support rapid air mobility anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832900
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108836642
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st Air Refueling Squadron flies over Tampa Bay, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT