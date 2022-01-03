Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Bavaria Community Huddle

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    USAG Bavaria community members and Soldiers gathered at the Reel Time Movie Theater on Rose Barracks for the Community Huddle. The huddle provides information on events and updates that are happening during the month.

    This video was filmed on March 1, 2022.
    Produced by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria

    @00:09
    COL Christopher Danbeck
    Commander, USAG Bavaria

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832872
    VIRIN: 220301-A-UL930-821
    Filename: DOD_108836284
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: VILSECK, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria Community Huddle, by SSG Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rose Barracks
    USAG Bavaria
    Community Huddle

