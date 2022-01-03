USAG Bavaria Community Huddle

USAG Bavaria community members and Soldiers gathered at the Reel Time Movie Theater on Rose Barracks for the Community Huddle. The huddle provides information on events and updates that are happening during the month.
This video was filmed on March 1, 2022.
Produced by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
COL Christopher Danbeck
Commander, USAG Bavaria
03.01.2022
|03.01.2022 08:54
|Package
|832872
|220301-A-UL930-821
|DOD_108836284
|00:00:53
VILSECK, DE
|0
|0
