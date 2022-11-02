USO 81st Birthday

Happy 81st Birthday, USO! The USO on Tower Barracks reopens its doors after renovations and looks forward to continue providing support of service members and their families. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832870
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-UL930-982
|Filename:
|DOD_108836275
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
