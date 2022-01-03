Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS)

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Until now, the United States Space Missions extended 22,000 miles above Earth. That was then, this is now."
    The Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS), is here to improve the United States Space Force's ability to track and identify artificial objects around the moon and beyond.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832869
    VIRIN: 220301-O-HW161-167
    Filename: DOD_108836272
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS), by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFResearchLab CHPS AWS22 AFRLSpace TechTuesday

