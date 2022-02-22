Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, shares his three C’s: contagious, courageous, and connected, during an American Forces Network – Incirlik radio interview at Incrilik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 22, 2022. Shrier serves as the principal enlisted leader to the wing commander on all matters of readiness, training, utilization, health, welfare, moral, and professional development. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 07:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832867
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-TO512-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108836259
|Length:
|00:14:45
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Chat- CMSgt Scott Shrier (full interview), by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT