City, State and Federal Leadership Discuss Costal Storm Risk Management

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832833" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norfolk Vice Mayor Martin Thomas, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Congressman Bobby Scott and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Norfolk, Virginia to discuss current Costal Storm Risk Management project plans and funding. During a press conference on 24 February, these leaders highlighted the scope of what is to come and the impact it will have on the local community. Funding for this project is possible due to the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.