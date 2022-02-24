Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City, State and Federal Leadership Discuss Costal Storm Risk Management

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Norfolk Vice Mayor Martin Thomas, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Congressman Bobby Scott and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Norfolk, Virginia to discuss current Costal Storm Risk Management project plans and funding. During a press conference on 24 February, these leaders highlighted the scope of what is to come and the impact it will have on the local community. Funding for this project is possible due to the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Norfolk
    Coastal Storm Risk Management
    CSRM

