Great Bridge Lock Replacement

The Great Bridge locks in Chesapeake, VA serve primarily to separate the salt water from the fresh water on each side of the canal. In this video, Dennis Barnes, a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Norfolk District, briefly explains how the gates work and how the saltwater corrodes the gate components overtime. The locks repaired in this video had been submerged for nearly twenty years.
02.16.2022
|03.01.2022 05:11
|Video Productions
|832832
|220216-A-HU469-923
|DOD_108836131
|00:01:24
CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|1
|1
