Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Bridge Lock Replacement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    The Great Bridge locks in Chesapeake, VA serve primarily to separate the salt water from the fresh water on each side of the canal. In this video, Dennis Barnes, a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Norfolk District, briefly explains how the gates work and how the saltwater corrodes the gate components overtime. The locks repaired in this video had been submerged for nearly twenty years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832832
    VIRIN: 220216-A-HU469-923
    Filename: DOD_108836131
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Bridge Lock Replacement, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Virginia
    Norfolk
    Lock Replacement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT