Thank you to our Turkish allies and friends for 70 years of working shoulder to shoulder every day in defense of NATO's Southern Flank. We are stronger and more secure together!
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 05:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832831
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GG577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108836127
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 39th ABW 70th NATO Anniversary, by SSgt Madi Sylvester and SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT