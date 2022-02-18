Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW 70th NATO Anniversary

    TURKEY

    02.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madi Sylvester and Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Thank you to our Turkish allies and friends for 70 years of working shoulder to shoulder every day in defense of NATO's Southern Flank. We are stronger and more secure together!

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832831
    VIRIN: 220217-F-GG577-1001
    Filename: DOD_108836127
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 39th ABW 70th NATO Anniversary, by SSgt Madi Sylvester and SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Incirlik
    Allies
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th ABW

