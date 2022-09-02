Movement at Deep Creek Bridge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832830" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Local residents and commuters who travel along the George Washington highway through Chesapeake, Virginia may have noticed the extensive utility work currently underway in the area. What may not have been so evident however, is that all of this movement is part of the much anticipated replacement of the Deep Creek Bridge they frequently cross, going to and from their homes. Watch this video for more details.