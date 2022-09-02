Local residents and commuters who travel along the George Washington highway through Chesapeake, Virginia may have noticed the extensive utility work currently underway in the area. What may not have been so evident however, is that all of this movement is part of the much anticipated replacement of the Deep Creek Bridge they frequently cross, going to and from their homes. Watch this video for more details.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832830
|VIRIN:
|220209-A-HU469-782
|Filename:
|DOD_108836115
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Movement at Deep Creek Bridge, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
