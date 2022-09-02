Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Movement at Deep Creek Bridge

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Local residents and commuters who travel along the George Washington highway through Chesapeake, Virginia may have noticed the extensive utility work currently underway in the area. What may not have been so evident however, is that all of this movement is part of the much anticipated replacement of the Deep Creek Bridge they frequently cross, going to and from their homes. Watch this video for more details.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832830
    VIRIN: 220209-A-HU469-782
    Filename: DOD_108836115
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 

    USACE
    Norfolk
    Bridge Replacement

