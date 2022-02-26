2nd Cavalry Regiment crosses into Latvia to support Saber Strike

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A line of vehicles from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment crossed the border into Latvia early today for the Saber Strike 22 exercise, completing a road march from Germany that spanned more than 900 miles, Feb. 26, 2022. The march incorporated about 150 vehicles and around 700 personnel, demonstrating interoperability between the United States, Latvia, and our NATO Allies and partners.