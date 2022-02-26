Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment crosses into Latvia to support Saber Strike

    LATVIA

    02.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Cunningham 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A line of vehicles from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment crossed the border into Latvia early today for the Saber Strike 22 exercise, completing a road march from Germany that spanned more than 900 miles, Feb. 26, 2022. The march incorporated about 150 vehicles and around 700 personnel, demonstrating interoperability between the United States, Latvia, and our NATO Allies and partners.

    Location: LV

