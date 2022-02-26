A line of vehicles from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment crossed the border into Latvia early today for the Saber Strike 22 exercise, completing a road march from Germany that spanned more than 900 miles, Feb. 26, 2022. The march incorporated about 150 vehicles and around 700 personnel, demonstrating interoperability between the United States, Latvia, and our NATO Allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 04:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832826
|VIRIN:
|220226-Z-GR957-038
|Filename:
|DOD_108836089
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment crosses into Latvia to support Saber Strike, by SSG John Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT