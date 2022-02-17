Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish commander congratulates Turkey on 70th anniversary of joining NATO

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Cmdr Sebastian Rak, commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Turkey, congratulates Turkey on celebrating its 70th anniversary of joining NATO. The duties of the Polish Military Contingent include patrol and reconnaissance flights to obtain and exchange information in the eastern Mediterranean Sea region.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 04:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832824
    VIRIN: 220217-F-EZ689-773
    Filename: DOD_108836087
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish commander congratulates Turkey on 70th anniversary of joining NATO, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    70th anniversary
    Polish Military contingent

