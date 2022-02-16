Lt Col Francisco González Arévalo, Chief of the Spanish contingent deployed at Incirlik Air Base, congratulates Turkey on celebrating its 70th anniversary of joining NATO. The Spanish contingent fulfills their mission to strengthen the anti-missile defense capabilities of its allies as part of NATO's operations in support of Turkey.
This work, Spanish commander congratulates Turkey on 70th anniversary of joining NATO, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
