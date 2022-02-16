Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish commander congratulates Turkey on 70th anniversary of joining NATO

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt Col Francisco González Arévalo, Chief of the Spanish contingent deployed at Incirlik Air Base, congratulates Turkey on celebrating its 70th anniversary of joining NATO. The Spanish contingent fulfills their mission to strengthen the anti-missile defense capabilities of its allies as part of NATO's operations in support of Turkey.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 03:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832820
    VIRIN: 220216-F-EZ689-068
    Filename: DOD_108836072
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Spanish commander congratulates Turkey on 70th anniversary of joining NATO, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    70th Anniversary
    Spanish contingent

