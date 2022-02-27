Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Rotational Forces 11 Equipment offload at Pier 8

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2022

    Video by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division equipment is offloaded from the US Naval Ship Bob Hope at Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea 26-27 Feb 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832814
    VIRIN: 220227-A-JI701-001
    Filename: DOD_108835986
    Length: 00:09:36
    Location: BUSAN, 26, KR 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Korea Rotational Forces 11 Equipment offload at Pier 8, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Brigade
    1st Armored Division
    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Korea Rotational Forces 11
    US Naval Ship Bob Hope

