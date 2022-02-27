1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division equipment is offloaded from the US Naval Ship Bob Hope at Pier 8, Busan, Republic of Korea 26-27 Feb 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 02:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832814
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-JI701-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108835986
|Length:
|00:09:36
|Location:
|BUSAN, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Korea Rotational Forces 11 Equipment offload at Pier 8, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
