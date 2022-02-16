Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sandhurst Competition: Korea Military Academy trains with U.S. Army

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    AFN Humphreys

    Cadets attending Korea Military Academy spend five days at Camp Humphreys, a U.S. Military installation located in Pyeongteak, South Korea.

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Division spent the week training the KMA Cadets in six different categories.

    The KMA Cadets partnered with 2nd Infantry Division in preparation for the Sandhurst Competition, which will be held at United States Military Academy West Point in spring of 2022, the first time the competition will be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    CW3 ERIC BERMUDEZ, SANDHURST OIC
    (Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Bermudex, Sandhurst Officer In-Charge)

    MSG DIMAS MAGUNDAYAO, SANDHURST NCOIC
    (Master Sergeant Dimas Magundayao, Sandhurst Non-commissioned Officer In-Charge)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 20:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832758
    VIRIN: 220216-A-KQ073-549
    Filename: DOD_108835521
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Sandhurst Competition: Korea Military Academy trains with U.S. Army, by SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    south korea
    2nd infantry division
    camp humphreys
    korea military academy
    Sandhurst competition

