Cadets attending Korea Military Academy spend five days at Camp Humphreys, a U.S. Military installation located in Pyeongteak, South Korea.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Division spent the week training the KMA Cadets in six different categories.
The KMA Cadets partnered with 2nd Infantry Division in preparation for the Sandhurst Competition, which will be held at United States Military Academy West Point in spring of 2022, the first time the competition will be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOWER THIRDS:
1ST SPEAKER:
CW3 ERIC BERMUDEZ, SANDHURST OIC
(Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Bermudex, Sandhurst Officer In-Charge)
2ND SPEAKER
MSG DIMAS MAGUNDAYAO, SANDHURST NCOIC
(Master Sergeant Dimas Magundayao, Sandhurst Non-commissioned Officer In-Charge)
This work, Sandhurst Competition: Korea Military Academy trains with U.S. Army, by SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
