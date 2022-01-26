The 735th Air Mobility Squadron moved more than 1,300 tons of cargo and received more than 40 C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water quality recovery efforts during December 2021 and January 2022.
1st. Lt. Kayla Ross describes the impact these missions had on the Airmen and civilian employees at the 735th AMS, and squadron's ongoing efforts to assist water quality recovery.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832757
|VIRIN:
|220126-D-VX160-043
|Filename:
|DOD_108835494
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 735th AMS moves 1,300 tons of cargo in support of JBPHH water recovery., by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
