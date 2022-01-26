Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    735th AMS moves 1,300 tons of cargo in support of JBPHH water recovery.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Amelia Dickson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 735th Air Mobility Squadron moved more than 1,300 tons of cargo and received more than 40 C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water quality recovery efforts during December 2021 and January 2022.
    1st. Lt. Kayla Ross describes the impact these missions had on the Airmen and civilian employees at the 735th AMS, and squadron's ongoing efforts to assist water quality recovery.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832757
    VIRIN: 220126-D-VX160-043
    Filename: DOD_108835494
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

