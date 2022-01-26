735th AMS moves 1,300 tons of cargo in support of JBPHH water recovery.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832757" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 735th Air Mobility Squadron moved more than 1,300 tons of cargo and received more than 40 C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water quality recovery efforts during December 2021 and January 2022.

1st. Lt. Kayla Ross describes the impact these missions had on the Airmen and civilian employees at the 735th AMS, and squadron's ongoing efforts to assist water quality recovery.