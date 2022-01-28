563rd RQG employs ACE in Flagstaff

U.S. Air Force members from the 563rd Rescue Group forward deployed to Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, from Jan. 24-28, 2022, to complete cold weather survival training while implementing agile combat employment by operating and flying out of a contingency location at high elevation.
