    Project Arc Aides Luke AFB

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Project Arc program tell of how they helping in furthering innovations at Luke AFB.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832738
    VIRIN: 220228-F-XS817-001
    Filename: DOD_108835368
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US

    Luke AFB
    56th Fighter Wing
    innovation
    Project Arc
    LCTE
    SrA Caleb F. Butler

