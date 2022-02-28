1ID Soldiers Become U.S. Citizens during Naturalization Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley hosted a U.S. Citizenship Oath of Allegiance Ceremony Feb. 28, 2022, at the Fort Riley Staff Judge Advocate building. The ceremony was held to swear in 28 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers from 19 different countries as U.S. citizens, where each of them were awarded a Certificate of Naturalization.



The 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers who gained citizenship at the ceremony are as follows: Carlos Vasquez; Claire Joseph; Kelly Vanegas Acosta; Sahie Dali; Huan Wang; My Tran; Hodabalo Sama; Obed Rai; Euwart Williams; Kevin Bonsu; Omar Thioune; Rekawt Hama; Sungtae Kim; Oluwatimilehin Obalade; Hanh Vo; Moore Eberechi; Enoch Owusu; Esther Agyapong; Kanfitine Lamboni Kombate; Mohamed Ag Almahamoud; Gasner Beauge; James Saintilme; Tchilalo Tapati; Ronaldo Berch; Idechiil Augusto; Lawrence Abela; Zhi Jiang; and Hector Velez.