I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Peter Castillo

In the ninth episode of our Black Knight series, meet Senior Airman Peter Castillo, a 19th Medical Group Squadron, X-ray Technician. Castillo, assist physicians by taking X-rays of the entire body in settings ranging from surgery centers to imaging rooms. These professionals utilize equipment and intimate knowledge of human anatomy to help get these images and treat their patients. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Cherise N. Vaught)