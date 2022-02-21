Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Peter Castillo

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Video by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the ninth episode of our Black Knight series, meet Senior Airman Peter Castillo, a 19th Medical Group Squadron, X-ray Technician. Castillo, assist physicians by taking X-rays of the entire body in settings ranging from surgery centers to imaging rooms. These professionals utilize equipment and intimate knowledge of human anatomy to help get these images and treat their patients. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Cherise N. Vaught)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:36
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Peter Castillo, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Knights
    19th AW

