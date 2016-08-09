Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Remembers September 11th

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2016

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    The Director of the Defense Health Agency, VADM Raquel C. Bono, reflects on September 11th for its 15-year anniversary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832699
    VIRIN: 160908-O-AY809-871
    Filename: DOD_108834946
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Agency Remembers September 11th, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11

