    Task Force Palehorse Arrives in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Task Force Palehorse of the 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment of the1st Air Cavalry Brigade, arrives in Powidz, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, moved AH64 Apaches and UH60 Blackhawks from Greece to Poland to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of its solid and ongoing commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832695
    VIRIN: 220226-Z-IQ017-1003
    Filename: DOD_108834896
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    This work, Task Force Palehorse Arrives in Poland, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

