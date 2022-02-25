Task Force Palehorse Arrives in Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force Palehorse of the 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment of the1st Air Cavalry Brigade, arrives in Powidz, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, moved AH64 Apaches and UH60 Blackhawks from Greece to Poland to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of its solid and ongoing commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)