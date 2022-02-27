Coast Guard rescues missing hunter from marsh near Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a missing hunter from the marsh near Freeport, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022. The missing hunter had a flashlight which helped the Dolphin crew locate and safely transport him to the Brazos Locks boat ramp to awaiting friends. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832694
|VIRIN:
|220227-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108834881
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
