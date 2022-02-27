Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues missing hunter from marsh near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a missing hunter from the marsh near Freeport, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022. The missing hunter had a flashlight which helped the Dolphin crew locate and safely transport him to the Brazos Locks boat ramp to awaiting friends. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues missing hunter from marsh near Freeport, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Freeport
    Coast Guard Air Station Houston

