Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District Recruits Talent at South Alabama Job Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The Mobile District recruited talent at the University of South Alabama Job Fair on February 25 hosted by the Society of Women Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 832691
    VIRIN: 220225-A-VP913-001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108834866
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District Recruits Talent at South Alabama Job Fair, by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobile District Engineers USACE University of South Alabama Mobile Alabama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT