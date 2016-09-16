September 11, 2016 marks the 15 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. We honor those who died during the attacks, and we also recognize the heroes who responded to the attack on the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, the World Trade Center in New York City, NY and the crash site of flight 93 located near Shanksville, PA.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832685
|VIRIN:
|160916-O-AY809-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108834702
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Remembers 9/11, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT