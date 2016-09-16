Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Remembers 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2016

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    September 11, 2016 marks the 15 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. We honor those who died during the attacks, and we also recognize the heroes who responded to the attack on the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, the World Trade Center in New York City, NY and the crash site of flight 93 located near Shanksville, PA.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2016
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Remembers 9/11, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    MHS Remembers

