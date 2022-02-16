Please join BG Shan K. Bagby, 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps, in wishing the entire Army Dental Care family a happy 111th Anniversary of the U.S Army Dental Corps. Happy Anniversary
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832681
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-LH156-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108834696
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Happy 111th Anniversary to the Army Dental Corps (2022), by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT