    Wounded Warrior Care Event

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2015

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Air Force Captain Chris Cochran speaks about how the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) program rekindled his passion for archery.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2015
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832678
    VIRIN: 151102-A-PO177-651
    Filename: DOD_108834687
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    This work, Wounded Warrior Care Event, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warriors
    DHA

