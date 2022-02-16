Please join BG Shan K. Bagby, 28th Corps Chief, Army Dental Corps, in congratulating the Army Dental Corps Officers selected by the Army Surgeon General (TSG) to attend the 2022 Army Medical Department's Iron Major Week and Junior Leadership Course.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832676
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-LH156-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108834623
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Dental Corps 2022 AMEDD Iron Majors Week and Junior Leadership Course Selects, by MAJ Ino Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT