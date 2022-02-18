Missouri ANG members conduct offsite training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 131st Bomb Wing and the 139th Airlift Wing travel to California February 13-18, 2022 for a state-first combined annual training. The joint staffs met both California Air National Guard and Naval Air Forces, exchanged information and best practices, and built networking connections with their peers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Erhart)