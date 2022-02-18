Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri ANG members conduct offsite training

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Erhart 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Airmen with the 131st Bomb Wing and the 139th Airlift Wing travel to California February 13-18, 2022 for a state-first combined annual training. The joint staffs met both California Air National Guard and Naval Air Forces, exchanged information and best practices, and built networking connections with their peers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832673
    VIRIN: 220218-Z-QO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_108834611
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US

    This work, Missouri ANG members conduct offsite training, by A1C Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Navy
    131st Bomb Wing
