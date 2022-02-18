Missouri ANG members conduct offsite training

Airmen with the 131st Bomb Wing and the 139th Airlift Wing travel to California February 13-18, 2022 for a state-first combined annual training. The joint staffs met both California Air National Guard and Naval Air Forces, exchanged information and best practices, and built networking connections with their peers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Erhart)
|02.18.2022
|02.28.2022 14:45
|Package
|832673
|220218-Z-QO948-1001
|DOD_108834611
|00:02:16
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|1
|1
