Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division 1st Brigade deploys to Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army service members assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2022. Col. Peter J. Moon, commander of the 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, describes the unit's mission to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. The armored brigade recently completed a nine-month deployment supporting U.S. allies and partners in the Pacific. The 3rd ID Soldiers deploying represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty and respect for the international rules-based order.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832666
    VIRIN: 220227-A-DP764-447
    Filename: DOD_108834398
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division 1st Brigade deploys to Europe, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deploy
    armored
    Marne
    3rd ID
    deter
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT